Natural Hair making appearance on campus

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — An upcoming event on campus is striking while the timing iron is hot. With Hair Love winning this year’s best short-animated Oscar, it’s a natural evolution for the UIUC to host the decade’s first Natural Hair event.

A panel of dedicated career professionals, led by UIUC alumna Robin Collymore-Henry, will address the currently super hot topic in hair styling.







The CROWN Act passed in three states to protect the rights of those who wear natural hair. The same legislation is now before Congress to make it federal law.

The trend is a growing business as millions transition from chemically-straightened styles to natural styles. The group responsible for marketing one of the first natural hair products, Afro Sheen, is just one of many scheduled to be on hand for presentations.

Natural Hair

Bruce Nesbitt African American Cultural Center

406 Nevada, Urbana

Wednesday, February 26

6 – 8 pm