Natural gas release reported

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Arcola Police Department said Ameren has notified the city of a natural gas release near Neoga.
According to the department’s Facebook page,
Mercaptan is a natural colorless gas with a distinctive putrid smell. The smell of it has traveled all the way to us, and Ameren is now receiving several reports of gas leaks as a result. Please keep this in mind if you smell something unusual outside. But, Ameren also advised to play it safe and if you smell gas in and around your home call 1-800-755-5000.Arcola Police Department