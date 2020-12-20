Natural gas release reported

Tonight, clouds are expected to hang around in most spots with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 20s. A few flurries are possible, generally north and east of Champaign, but no impacts and no accumulation will occur. Most spots will miss out and see nothing.

We'll stay mild for the 1st half of the upcoming week. A big cold blast is set to head our way just in time for Christmas. It may bring the chance for some showers and even snow on the backside. We're very confident that cold air is coming, but questions remain on how cold and how moisture times with the cold air. A best case scenario would bring us enough snow to stick just in time for Christmas, but we're not optimistic that will be how it pans out.