SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A building in a Savoy strip mall was damaged on Sunday when a natural gas fire started outside the building.

Savoy Fire officials said the fire happened at 1333 Savoy Plaza Lane just after 4 p.m. Witnesses called 911 to report fire in the area and firefighters found flames on the rear of the building, emanating from natural gas service lines.

Firefighters could also smell natural gas outside and inside the building. They evacuated the area and started pouring water on the blaze.

Ameren crews eventually arrived and shut the area’s gas main down. The building and surrounding area were cleared of natural gas and firefighters left the scene around 7:15 p.m. A search for evidence and witness observations also started.

The Savoy Fire Department was assisted on the scene by firefighters from Tolono and Bondville, along with the Eastern Prairie and Edge Scott Fire Protection Districts. Arrow Ambulance and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene.