Native, award-winning author making appearances

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A native, award-winning author and sociologist emeritus from the University of Vermont will be signing and discussing his books in various events around town.

Dr. James W. Loewen spent two years at the Smithsonian surveying twelve leading high school textbooks of American history only to find an embarrassing blend of bland optimism, blind nationalism, and plain misinformation.

As a researcher, he discovered many communities were “Sundown Towns” keeping blacks and other groups out for decades, while some still do.

The educator attended Carleton College, holds a Ph.D. in sociology from Harvard University and taught race relations for twenty years at the University of Vermont.

Sundown Towns: A Hidden Dimension of American Racism

Decatur Public Library

Madden Auditorium

Tuesday, October 8, 6 pm

Confederate Monuments

Millikin University

Wednesday, October 9, 7 pm

Lies My Teacher Told Me: Everything Your American History Textbook Got Wrong

Richland Community College

Thursday, October 10, 11 am