Native American imagery report released

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- The Chancellor's Commission on Native Imagery released a final report comprehensively examining various issues related to the use of Native American imagery on campus.

The commission was appointed by Chancellor Robert Jones and included two co-chairs and twelve members representing students, faculty, staff, alumni and the athletics department including Indigenous university stockholders and former portrayers of Chief Illiniwek.

The commission considered community-wide perspectives and more than 2,000 informal online surveys responding to the intent and impact of the portrayal of Chief Illiwek.