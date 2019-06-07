Native American imagery report released
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- The Chancellor's Commission on Native Imagery released a final report comprehensively examining various issues related to the use of Native American imagery on campus.
The commission was appointed by Chancellor Robert Jones and included two co-chairs and twelve members representing students, faculty, staff, alumni and the athletics department including Indigenous university stockholders and former portrayers of Chief Illiniwek.
The commission considered community-wide perspectives and more than 2,000 informal online surveys responding to the intent and impact of the portrayal of Chief Illiwek.
