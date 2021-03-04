National Weather Service Releases Local Storm Spotter Training Schedule

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service Office in Lincoln will be holding virtual courses for Severe Storm Spotter Training classes in March and April of this year.

Storm spotter training is open to anyone with an interest in severe storm spotting or weather.

The virtual training will consist of two parts, each about 45 minutes long with a 10-15 minute break halfway through. Plan for a total of approximately two hours for each session. The local meteorologists will also answer questions from the audience.

Attendees will be required to register in advance, but there is no cost to attending the training.



The local office will be using GoToWebinar to present the training.

Schedule: use the registration link next to the date to register for that specific class.

MARCH 6th (Sat), 1:00p – 3:00p CST: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/2519420257584979725

MARCH 11th (Thu), 6:30p – 8:30p CST: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/2300816455263218448

MARCH 18th (Thu), 6:30p – 8:30p CDT: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/757243966865712656

MARCH 23rd (Tue), 6:30p – 8:30p CDT: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/2784851160624186128

APRIL 1st (Thu), 6:30p – 8:30p CDT: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/3853154250357398032

APRIL 6th (Tue), 6:30p – 8:30p CDT: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/9189295286186863376

APRIL 15th (Thu), 6:30p – 8:30p CDT: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/5159532393829694992

Learn more by visiting the National Weather Service Office in Lincoln’s Website.