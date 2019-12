NATIONAL (WCIA) — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

Champaign County Clerk officials spent the after noon getting UI students registered.

They say this day isn’t as big in Illinois as in other states because here you can register online, by mail or in person the same day you vote.

County Clerk Gordy Hulten says voter registration is up by more than 125 people since the March primary.

Illinois’ voters can start casting ballots for the midterm Thursday. It’s when early voting starts.