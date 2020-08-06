National tournament finishes play

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A golf tournament with some of the best golfers in the world wrapped up on Thursday, one of them was from Champaign.

Wade Schacht shot a 73 Thursday to finish tied for 8th of 50 golfers. This was the first time the American Junior Golf Association has brought a tournament to Urbana. It’s bringing in $200,000 to the local economy. After playing for a year going to other towns, Schacht was excited to be playing in what was almost his own backyard.

“I’ve competed against a lot of these guys before, but I’d have to drive six hours to play one round and see if I get to play in the other three rounds,” says Scacht. “This was nice, kind of a new feel and it was on a course I knew, a course I can play on.”

Schacht says he wants to continue playing at the college level. Now he is looking forward to his sophomore year playing golf at Champaign Central.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.