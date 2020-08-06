National tournament finishes play

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A golf tournament with some of the best golfers in the world wrapped up on Thursday, one of them was from Champaign.

Wade Schacht shot a 73 Thursday to finish tied for 8th of 50 golfers. This was the first time the American Junior Golf Association has brought a tournament to Urbana. It’s bringing in $200,000 to the local economy. After playing for a year going to other towns, Schacht was excited to be playing in what was almost his own backyard.

“I’ve competed against a lot of these guys before, but I’d have to drive six hours to play one round and see if I get to play in the other three rounds,” says Scacht. “This was nice, kind of a new feel and it was on a course I knew, a course I can play on.”

Schacht says he wants to continue playing at the college level. Now he is looking forward to his sophomore year playing golf at Champaign Central.