National Kidney Foundation to host conference

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Kidney Foundation of Illinois will host a kidney disease and transplantation conference on Saturday at the iHotel and Conference Center.

The NKFI said the conference is meant to educate attendees about kidney disease and transplants. The seminar is also meant to offer support to those affected by or at risk for kidney disease, those on dialysis, and those who already had or are waiting for a kidney transplant, along with their family members and caregivers.

Through a series of seminars, attendees can learn about kidney health, including nutrition and kidney-friendly food choices, kidney transplant, dialysis options, emotional support and wellness and managing kidney disease. Seminar presenters will also be happy to discuss topics and answer questions that aren’t covered in the program.

Representatives from kidney medical organizations that perform kidney transplants, including Northwestern Medicine and OSF of Peoria, will be at the conference. So will representatives of Gift of Hope, a national nonprofit that advocates for the donation of kidneys and other organs.

The conference will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.