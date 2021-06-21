National Guard teaming up with rural counties to boost vaccine rate

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA)–Public health officials are teaming up with the national guard to get more people from rural communities vaccinated.

Today, the national guard held a clinic at Mattoon High School. Everyone who’s eligible could get a vaccine there. In Coles County, just under 30-percent of the population is vaccinated. Health officials say they’re concerned with that number being so low, and are warning that even though the state has reopened, the pandemic isn’t over just yet.

“We definitely want to be able to keep everyone safe and have everybody recognize that there’s still variants out there, and we want to keep everyone as protected as possible,” Coles County’s Public Health Director Diana Stenger said.

Another clinic is being held at Mattoon next Monday.