SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The names of three people killed in a plane crash Tuesday have been released.

CBS 2 Chicago

Authorities say 69-year old John Evans, of Glenarm, 69-year old Frank Edwards, and 63-year old Cinda Edwards, both of Springfield, died when the small craft went down near White Timber Road shortly after 3 pm. A K-9 was also killed in the crash.

Frank Edwards was a former mayor and alderman in Springfield; his wife, Cinda, was the Sangamon County Coroner.