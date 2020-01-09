Names of men killed in single car wreck released

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The names of two men killed in a single vehicle accident have been released.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says 37-year old Rodney Young was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after having been ejected from the vehicle. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Authorities say 36-year old Marazette Young lost control of a 2017 Jaguar SUV about 8:25 pm, Wednesday, on I-74 westbound.

The second victim, 46-year old Shawntez Young, died at the hospital from multiple blunt force injuries received during the crash.

The fourth victim has not been named, but is a 37-year old man. He and the driver are hospitalized in serious condition.

All men are from Champaign. The cause is under investigation.