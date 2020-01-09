Breaking News
Police investigate shooting

Names of men killed in single car wreck released

Local News

by: , Office of the Champaign County Coroner

Posted: / Updated:

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The names of two men killed in a single vehicle accident have been released.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says 37-year old Rodney Young was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after having been ejected from the vehicle. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Authorities say 36-year old Marazette Young lost control of a 2017 Jaguar SUV about 8:25 pm, Wednesday, on I-74 westbound.

The second victim, 46-year old Shawntez Young, died at the hospital from multiple blunt force injuries received during the crash.

The fourth victim has not been named, but is a 37-year old man. He and the driver are hospitalized in serious condition.

All men are from Champaign. The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.