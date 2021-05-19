NAACPCC sends prayers & condolences to families of those killed in early morning shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the NAACPCC said they are sending prayers and condolences to the families of a Champaign Police officer and a man who were both killed in a shooting incident early Wednesday morning.

In a news release, President Minnie Pearson said their branch is praying for the family of Officer Chris Oberheim, who was shot and killed after responding to a domestic situation. They are also continuing to pray for Oberheim’s partner, who was also hurt in the incident.

Pearson also said they are sending out condolences to the family of 24-year-old Darion Lafayette. He was shot and killed as well. Pearson said Lafayette was “caught in the cycle of mental illness and violence.”

Incidents like these continue to draw the NAACPCC’s attention to urban violence and mental illness across the nation, according to Pearson.

“The NAACPCC Branch strongly supports de-escalation for citizen and the police,” said Pearson. “The NAACPCC Branch strongly condemns urban and gun violence.” They are also asking for a town hall meeting to discuss the issues of mental illness and urban violence.

“The NAACPCC Branch will continue to promote the 10 shared principals for building trust between police and the Black community.”