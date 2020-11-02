Music Shoppe to triple store size

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The Music Shoppe announced that it will be expanding its current location. They’ll be moving into what was the BoRic Hair Salon and the former Plato’s Closet to the left.

Plans for expansion had been going on before the pandemic, but were initially set back after stores temporarily closed back in march. Management said the upgrade will help The Music Shoppe become a true one-stop shop for all its customers’ needs.



“We want to be your go-to,” Christopher Moors said. “If you think you like music or you have a need, we can find a solution and make it happen.”

With new space, each instrument will have a designated room. They’ll also be adding new sound proof lesson studios and creating more space for group ensembles.

Management says they are exciting to get the ball rolling in terms of moving in to the new spaces. They also wanted to thank customers for their continued support throughout the pandemic.