Museum unveils historic Lincoln paper

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An authentic Abraham Lincoln document has been donated to the McLean County Museum of History by a retired area attorney and Lincoln Scholar.

Guy Fraker gifted the one-and-a-half page item, in Lincoln’s own handwriting, to the museum during the week recognizing the anniversary of Lincoln’s birthday, Wednesday, February 12.

The item dates to the fall of 1851 and is a legal pleading regarding an aborted real estate deal involving 160 acres on the southern edge of Downs Township. The museum will unveil the document this weekend before it’s put on public display.

Fraker’s donation includes instructions for the museum to publicly display the historically invaluable document, at least once a year, preferably or around Lincoln’s birthday.

The museum will store the item in a secure, climate-controlled archive. The facility is an award-winning American Alliance of Museums-accredited institution.

Unveiling of Lincoln Document

McLean County Museum of History

Governor Fifer Courtroom

Saturday, February 15

11 am – Noon