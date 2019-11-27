Museum sparks holiday spirit early

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Kids at the Museum of the Grand Prairie got into the holiday spirit a little early Wednesday.

The museum hosted a Candy House Building program. Kids built their houses with graham crackers, frosting, and lots of candy. The museum says they are always looking for events to entertain people.

“This museum is yours,” says Education Program Specialist Katy Snyder. “This museum is for the residents of Champaign County and we are always looking for ways to get folks in our door.”

The museum will continue to get people ready for the holidays next month when they host ‘To Grandmother’s House We Go!’ Visitors can make ornaments, wrap presents, and more. It is on December 7.