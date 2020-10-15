Museum seeking volunteers to help paint city’s largest mural

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Douglas County Museum Association said they’ve planned a “wonderful community event for everybody” this Saturday.

On Thursday, the museum began working on the county’s largest mural on the north side of their building. They’re also asking for the community’s help with painting it.

“We want to get the county involved,” says Director Anna Miller. “We want something that represents the entire county, that our museum represents. We want something visual that people can come by and say ‘that’s the museum where the county’s history is.’ Something that’s an eye-catcher.

“We want to represent all parts of the county. We really want the community involved and taking part so that they have ownership over the mural as well.

The mural is a paint-by-numbers piece with a color code, she said, so anyone can participate and not feel intimidated from helping. She adds that they’re lucky to have a wonderful artist on their museum board who designed it.

Groups wanting to sign up for a time slot will be limited to five or less. Painting begins at 11 a.m. and ends at sunset. Paint, brushes, and beverages will be provided. Volunteers are encouraged to wear older clothing in case of painting accidents.

On Saturday, there will also be food trucks on site.

Time slots for people interested in volunteering are listed in the following Facebook post. More event info can be found by clicking here.

Douglas County Museum

700 South Main Street, Tuscola

217-253- 2535