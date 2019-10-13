Museum helps ring in Autumn

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Museum of the Grand Prairie hosted their annual Harvest Festival Saturday.

The tradition has been going for more than a decade now. The museum had stations for pumpkin carving, painting, corn shucking, and hay rides. Part of their goal is to incorporate history in their events too. Public Programs Coordinator Pat Cain says he is happy to keep putting together free events like this.

“We want to support our community and support them by providing some awesome activities for them to partake in with their friends, with their family, neighbors, that sort of thing,” says Cain. “So it feels really great to provide these types of opportunities for the community. And we enjoy doing it.”

Over 450 people were expected at the festival this year. The next event for the museum is holiday themed. It will be the first Saturday of December.