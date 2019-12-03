Museum commemorates World AIDS Day

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A special exhibit opened Monday at the Krannert Art Museum to commemorate World AIDS Day.

They say it honors all the people in the art world lost to the AIDS epidemic and sheds a light on the fact it is still ongoing.

This is the third year the Art Museum has had a display. The art is a series of videos made by the group Visual AIDS. This year’s version is called ‘Still Beginning,’ which references the ongoing effect of the epidemic.

The hope is that people can learn from the stories and experiences shown in the art. Art Curator Amy Powell says their showings in the past have sparked a conversation in the community.

“Learning how these issues of HIV and AIDs activism have touched Champaign-Urbana and how we can connect up to a broader national conversation,” says Powell. “This annual program can be a kind of nexus for those conversations to occur.”

The video was also displayed on a loop in the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts Monday only. Powell says it was meaningful to have part of their exhibit in such a public space.

The exhibit will stay open until Dec. 23.