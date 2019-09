SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum will have its own exhibit to celebrate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The museum has a display about World War II. The centerpiece is a collection of interviews with WWII veterans. In total, they interviewed 23 people which are cut into short videos. The exhibit is also home to a large amount of WWII artifacts, including the helmet of U.S. General and future President Dwight D. Eisenhower.