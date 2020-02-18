Museum celebrates President’s Day

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — They had the day off school, but kids were still learning at the Museum of the Grand Prairie Monday.

In honor of President’s Day, the museum had a Mary Todd Lincoln impersonator teach kids about her life. They are having more woman of history come out for events to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Woman’s Suffrage. The kids say they enjoyed seeing history, instead of reading it.

“Someone telling you is more entertaining than reading it because you can really focus on what the person is saying,” says Esti Ellis, who was at the event.

“I like people acting it out sort of, more than just reading it in a book,” says eight-year old Emmaline Hildenbrand.

A whole exhibit on the anniversary of women getting the right to vote and Woman’s Suffrage will open on March 7.