Murder victim identified by coroner

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Coroner Michael Day is naming a man who was fatally shot Tuesday night in Decatur.

In a press release, he identified the victim as Jayleon Cummings, 20, of Decatur. He was found in a car, Day said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He adds an autopsy was completed Tuesday afternoon. Day said Cummings died after being shot several times — adding his head and chest were struck by the gunfire.

Decatur police said they responded at 10 p.m. Tuesday to the scene at Leafland and Church streets.

The call came in as a shots fired report, a press release says. Police say they got to the scene and found a man in the driver’s seat of a car.

Decatur police continue to investigate. They ask anyone with further information on this shooting to call them at 217-424-2734, or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.