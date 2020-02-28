Murder suspect in custody

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A murder suspect is being held on $5 million bond, awaiting extradition for a year-old murder.

About 5 am, January 12, 2019, police responded to the 1600-block of Edgewood Drive for a report of an argument. When they arrived, they found 32-year old William Banks dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

An investigation identified 29-year old Jimmie Rodgers, of Chicago, as the suspect. A warrant for first degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon was issued for his arrest, but he had left the area.

About 1 pm, Thursday, Rodgers was taken into custody in Merrillville, Ind., by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service as well as officers from Danville and Merrillville police departments. He’s being held in Lake County, Ind.