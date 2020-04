TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WCIA) — A man from Mason, Ill., is being held on $5 million, cash only bond in Indiana. Christopher Glass, 36, was arrested about 3 am, Thursday, on an out-of-state warrant by the Terre Haute City Police Department.

Investigators say Glass is wanted on a murder charge and probation violation out of Illinois, but doesn’t specify which law enforcement agency issued the warrant.