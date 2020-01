TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman in Taylorville was charged in court Thursday for the murder of her boyfriend.

21-year old Michaela Herpstreith was arrested on New Year’s Eve. She is charged with first degree murder with intent to kill.

Jason Bright, her boyfriend, was stabbed in the chest and died at the hospital. She is due in court Friday for a bail hearing where her bond will be set.