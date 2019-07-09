Murder charges expected for man who ran from police

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities say “charges are forthcoming” against a murder suspect who led police on a multi-county car chase. Deven Barger is thought to be responsible for the murder of 22-year old Samantha Cushing, of Effingham.

She reportedly died between 2 – 6 am, Monday and was pronounced dead about 8:15 am, after police responded to a home for a “possible incident.”

Barger allegedly led authorities on a multi-county chase starting in Effingham and ending in Taylorville. A child who was in the car at the time of the chase is believed to be in the custody of DCFS.

A friend says Cushing graduated Pana High School in 2015 and was currently employed at Heritage Health as a CNA. She was 6 months pregnant when she was killed. She has a 3-year old girl who was the child in the car at the time of the chase. Her cause of death has not yet been released.