Multiple Tornadoes Confirmed Over The Weekend in Central Illinois

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service confirms numerous tornadoes touched down in Central Illinois during multiple waves of severe weather Friday Night and again Saturday Afternoon. Here’s a short summary of the storms. So far, 5 tornadoes have been confirmed, with 4 of them provided with ratings. One tornado remains unrated as survey crews continue to assess damage. Another area of damage from a possible tornado is being investigated in North Springfield and in Northern Sangamon County into Logan County.

Tornadoes are rated based on damage. If no damage occurs, but the tornado is confirmed by video and photo evidence, then the tornado will be assigned an “EFU” rating, for EF-Unknown.

The National Weather Service continues to assess damage in the area.

MAHOMET TORNADO:

RATING: EFU

ESTIMATED WINDS: N/A

TIME: Around 5:30p Friday Evening

LOCATION: 4 miles S of Fisher

CISCO TORNADO:

RATING: EFU

ESTIMATED WINDS: N/A

TIME: around 6:05p Friday Evening

LOCATION: 5 miles North of Cisco

Tornado 5 miles north of Cisco IL at 605 PM CT ground circulation noted @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/fNoilKulxl — Andrew Pritchard (@skydrama) June 25, 2021

DANFORTH TORNADO:

RATING: EF1

ESTIMATED WINDS: 95 mph

TIME: Around 8:15p Friday Night

Location: Near I-57 at Danforth

DOWNS TORNADO:

RATING: EF?

ESTIMATED WINDS: ?

TIME: Around 8:30p Friday Night

LOCATION: 1 mile W of Downs

*The National Weather Service has confirmed damage here but not assessed a rating to this tornado yet. We will update this story when that happens.

Appears to be some tornado damage near the intersection of 1750 East Rd. and 775 North Rd. just west of Downs, IL. Some tree damage and corn flattened. Matches up with the couplet and TDS from last night. @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/aq4UYfVOmQ — Wx Geek (@Wx_Geek) June 26, 2021

CHATSWORTH TORNADO

RATING: EF0

ESTIMATED WINDS: 80 mph

Around 4:30p Saturday

Location: In Chatsworth

SANGAMON/LOGAN COUNTY:

The National Weather Service continues to investigate storms that may have had multiple brief touchdowns from northern Sangamon County through Logan County, including in the City of Springfield on Saturday afternoon and evening. We anticipate more information on this by Monday afternoon.