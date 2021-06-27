Multiple Tornadoes Confirmed Over The Weekend in Central Illinois

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service confirms numerous tornadoes touched down in Central Illinois during multiple waves of severe weather Friday Night and again Saturday Afternoon. Here’s a short summary of the storms. So far, 5 tornadoes have been confirmed, with 4 of them provided with ratings. One tornado remains unrated as survey crews continue to assess damage. Another area of damage from a possible tornado is being investigated in North Springfield and in Northern Sangamon County into Logan County.
Tornadoes are rated based on damage. If no damage occurs, but the tornado is confirmed by video and photo evidence, then the tornado will be assigned an “EFU” rating, for EF-Unknown.
The National Weather Service continues to assess damage in the area.
MAHOMET TORNADO:
RATING: EFU
ESTIMATED WINDS: N/A
TIME: Around 5:30p Friday Evening
LOCATION: 4 miles S of Fisher
CISCO TORNADO:
RATING: EFU
ESTIMATED WINDS: N/A
TIME: around 6:05p Friday Evening
LOCATION: 5 miles North of Cisco
DANFORTH TORNADO:
RATING: EF1
ESTIMATED WINDS: 95 mph
TIME: Around 8:15p Friday Night
Location: Near I-57 at Danforth
DOWNS TORNADO:
RATING: EF?
ESTIMATED WINDS: ?
TIME: Around 8:30p Friday Night
LOCATION: 1 mile W of Downs
*The National Weather Service has confirmed damage here but not assessed a rating to this tornado yet. We will update this story when that happens.
CHATSWORTH TORNADO
RATING: EF0
ESTIMATED WINDS: 80 mph
Around 4:30p Saturday
Location: In Chatsworth
SANGAMON/LOGAN COUNTY:
The National Weather Service continues to investigate storms that may have had multiple brief touchdowns from northern Sangamon County through Logan County, including in the City of Springfield on Saturday afternoon and evening. We anticipate more information on this by Monday afternoon.