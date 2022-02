CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Our reporter saw a big pile up on I-57 near Market Street.

According to him, some semis slid into the northbound lane.

Crews are working to move the semis off the roadway.

IDOT also posted to Twitter, letting people know all lanes of southbound I-57 are blocked at milepost 241, about 3 miles north of Champaign, because of multiple crashes.

Officials said traffic is being detoured to US 45 at Rantoul (Exit 250).