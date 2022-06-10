CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two and a half years into the pandemic and COVID-19 cases are still rising. The Illinois Department of Public Health said masks should be put back on in some Central Illinois counties whether you are vaccinated or not.

In Central Illinois, Champaign, Ford, Logan and Sangamon counties have all been elevated to the “high” COVID risk category. There are 28 other counties in the state also at that level.

The indoor mask mandate was dropped three and a half months ago. Now, masks indoors are a recommendation from the CDC and IDPH.

Dr. Robert Healy, the associate chief medical officer for quality, safety and experience at Carle Hospital in Urbana, said that masking is just one piece of the puzzle when fighting COVID.

“I think the important thing now is to see what your own risk of getting is and what would happen to you if you got COVID,” he said.

He also said that there could be a hospitalization increase in the coming weeks if we see a surge in the area.

Besides the number of cases, IDPH also looks at the amount of ICU beds available. Champaign and Ford counties each have 22% open. Logan and Sangamon are at 19%.

For now, Dr. Healy does not think we will have to move events outdoors or gather in smaller groups.

“The protection you get from an infection or the vaccines or booster does tend to go down over time. That’s why, really, keeping up to date on the vaccine is the best thing you can do,” he said.

If you are at high risk for disease, health experts recommend staying up to date on your vaccines, mask up and avoid crowded places.