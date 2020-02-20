Multiple businesses targeted in break-ins

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Some businesses are cleaning up after a series of break-ins Tuesday night.

Police are investigating after several businesses were targeted, including Salon 105. The door of the salon was smashed and the business phone was stolen. The owner says she is most bothered by the disrespect.

“The phone can be replace, the door can be replaced but when I think about all the hours of hard work that I’ve put in here not only to open the salon, but run the salon,” says owner Kelsie Briggs. “For someone to just come in here and do that is just awful.”

A financial and real estate firm next door was not broken into, but its back door shows someone tried. Salon 105 was back in business Wednesday.