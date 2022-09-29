CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Monday, the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District will be resuming its C-CARTS service.

C-CARTS (Champaign County Area Rural Transit System) provides public transportation to people living in rural areas of Champaign County, but is not meant to duplicate the level of service seen in Champaign-Urbana. It has two fixed routes: the Eagle Express and Rantoul Collector, operates for 12 hours every weekday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and fares are just $2. Curb-to-curb service can also be requested.

More information, including a schedule of both routes, can be found on C-CARTS’ website and questions about service can be made by calling 217-344-4287. C-CARTS fixed routes can also be found on Google Maps.