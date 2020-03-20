MTD reduced service continues but rides still free

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — MTD announced Thursday it will continue non-University of Illinois service starting Sunday until further notice.

Since the UI is effectively closing campus for the rest of the spring semester and students have been told to move out of dorms by next weekend, leaders at CUMTD say it only makes sense to reduce service. MTD also suspended route diversions while middle and high schools remain closed.

CUPHD asked MTD to continue its service for those with a critical need for transportation. It’s also continuing to operate fare free eliminating the need for cash, coin or transfers to be exchanged while preventing crowding as people board.

With ridership limited to those in vital industries or those running necessary errands, there is more space on each bus to practice social distancing. SafeRides is also continuing to operate with reduced hours from 7 pm – 12 am.

