MTD pursuing public transit upgrades after receiving massive grant

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Across the state, public transportation will be receiving major upgrades. The “Rebuild Illinois” program is dishing out $355 million om grants. Champaign-Urbana’s MTD will get roughly $7.6 million.

They’ll use the money to pursue three projects. MTD will replace three of the old diesel-fuel buses, renovate their information kiosks, and install a new solar array that will be used to power a brand new hydrogen station.

“We’re lucky to have so many opportunities for capital expenses being covered through grant funding,” MTD’s Evan Alvarez said. “We do work really hard to secure those opportunities when possible.”

The hydrogen station will be built to use hydrogen fuel-cell buses. This will allow MTD to use buses that produce zero emissions. It’ll be built on leased land from the UC Sanitation District. This will also be the first station of its kind in the state.

Additional money will be distributed across the state in two more installments. The next call for proposals are slated to take place in 2021 and 2023.