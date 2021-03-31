MTD getting hydrogen fuel cell buses

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District is getting some big upgrades.

It’s getting hydrogen fuel cell buses and construction crews are already at work. They’re building a hydrogen production and fueling system.

MTD will soon be the first transit system in the country to have two 60-foot buses powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

The new buses will replace 20-year-old diesel buses and should be delivered within the next few weeks.

The station will be powered with solar energy, making the buses 100% zero emission.

The fueling station and hydrogen buses will be up and running sometime in the fall.

MTD says the money for the project is coming from state and federal grants.