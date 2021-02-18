MTD bus driver ok after pulling over for medical emergency

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District says a bus driver is doing ok after having to pull over for a health issue Thursday morning in Champaign.

It happened at the Parkland College building on Mattis Avenue.

Chief of Staff Amy Snyder says they did have a bus driver who had a medical emergency.

She says the driver is doing ok and is getting treatment, and “thankfully, there were no injuries with passengers or anyone nearby.”

Snyder says there were no passengers on the bus at the time, and it did not hit any buildings or cars. Additionally, the bus had only minor damage after pulling over.