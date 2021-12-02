Mt. Zion Police: Threat investigation at Mt. Zion High School

MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — Police were dispatched to Mt. Zion High School at around 11 a.m. on Thursday to investigate a threat that was made on school property.

Mt. Zion Police said they received a report of threatening graffiti found in three of the restrooms at the school.

According to officers, interviews were conducted with some staff and students, but no additional information was uncovered that would substantiate these threats.

The Mt. Zion Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation. Officers said they will have an increased presence at all school buildings in the next several days or longer if necessary.

Anyone with information related to the person who is responsible for writing the threatening graffiti should contact the Mt. Zion Police Department at (217) 864-4012.