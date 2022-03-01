MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mt. Zion Police Department has opened application for its next round of recruitment and testing.

Interested individuals must be a U.S. Citizen, posses a high school diploma or GED and be between the ages of 21 and 35. Applications can be found at the Mt. Zion Police Department, located at 210 West Main Street, or online.

Applications must be turned in by March 25 and applicants will be required to attend a mandatory orientation and take a written test the day after at 9 a.m.

People who have questions about the testing process can call 217-864-4012.

Officers in their first year on the job would receive a starting salary of $43,680, benefits and a pension.