Mt. Pulaski Junior High transitions to remote learning

MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WCIA) – Mt. Pulaski Community Unit School District 23 announced on Monday that, due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Mt. Pulaski Junior High School, students at that school will finish the semester through remote instruction.

In a press release, the school district said that 41% of students in grades 6-8 were absent from school on Monday. 25% of students were in quarantine, up from 3% on Friday, and 12% had tested positive for COVID-19, with many more showing symptoms with test results pending.

Junior high staff will provide students with instructions on how to proceed with remote instruction, which will last through Dec. 21. The school district said students may return to school on Jan. 3, 2022.

All other grades – Pre-K through 5th and high school – will continue in-person instruction for the remainder of the semester. The district explained that only the junior high school has illness statistics that concerned district administrators, but administrators will continue to monitor the statistics from other grades to determine if remote instruction is necessary for them as well.

Administrators said the transition for grades 6-8 was not derived lightly and carries an extreme focus on student safety. They also expressed their hope to finish the semester uninterrupted for students outside grades 6-8.

Anyone with questions about remote learning can ask their child’s teacher or the district office.