DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–A popular ride service in Danville closed down.

If you used Mr. Taxi to get around work in Danville, you’re going to need to find another ride.

The business’ owner announced on Facebook that due to unforeseen circumstances, the business would be closed. Many people in town relied on the service to get to and from work.

If you still need a convenient means of transportation but aren’t sure who to call, you can call Pullup Danville at 217-213-2952.