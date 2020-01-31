MPD provides Safe Passage to addicts seeking help

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department is offering a new program to community members who struggle with substance abuse, especially methamphetamine. Safe Passage allows those who want to stop their addiction to receive help simply. Anyone interested needs to just ask for “Safe Passage help” at the police station.

The police department will then contact local substance abuse rehabilitation providers who will determine the level of help needed. Authorities will also then make travel arrangements to take the person to a support or rehabilitation facility.



Prescription drugs at a pharmacy (Nexstar, file)







Deputy Chief Sam Gaines says Safe Passages is a “no questions asked” program.

“Every officer in our organization has seen the disastrous fallout drug and alcohol addiction causes for the addict, their friends, family members—and our community as a whole. I, and all of the officers in this Department, understand the courage it takes to make that first step and admit help is needed. When that request for help is made, we realize it is vitally important to be ready to make every effort we can to get that person assistance at that particular time,” Gaines says.

Those taking advantage of the program are guaranteed the service is not an attempt to gain information about drug sales or abuse in the community and they will not be taken into custody. The sole purpose of the program is to help those who are sick and seeking help get well.