Moving on & moving up: A peek into the Champaign Police Chief’s new role

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Although Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb is stepping down from the police department in August, he will be taking a step up in some ways.

Thursday morning, he announced he is going to the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. Chief Cobb will become Deputy Director Cobb.

In the new role, he will play a big role in shaping the future of training for law enforcement across Illinois.

The Board was established to help train, set standards, and help local departments out overall. Cobb is already pictured on its website as a board member. State statute requires two of the eighteen members to be chiefs of police in Illinois.

After he officially steps down from the Champaign Police Department on August 6, he will go from board member to full-time staff member.

“…Helping to set the foundation of what training, what features are going to look like when it comes to developing policing within our state,” Cobb said, explaining his new role.

He told WCIA he is looking forward to helping respond and assisting law enforcement with crime from a new perspective. Cobb’s decades of experience will go toward training officers from all over Illinois.

We reached out to the acting Executive Director of the Board to learn more about Cobb’s new position. We did not hear back Thursday.