Movie theater not allowed to sell alcohol

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIa) — The village board decided not to allow the Savoy 16 movie theater to sell alcohol.

The regional manager was working with the village to get a liquor license. But the idea was turned down by the majority of the board members Wednesday night.

The village manager said it’s because of an overriding concern about it negatively impacting a family oriented place. Board members don’t expect the business to suffer because of this decision.

The theater’s regional manager said they hoped to compete with other theaters who can serve alcohol, like the one in Champaign. Although they’re disappointed in the outcome, they’re hoping the village may change their mind in the future.