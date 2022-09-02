GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Instead of putting up a fight under the lights, one football team hosted a fundraiser to help a student battling cancer.

The Gibson City-Melvin Sibley football team’s game was cancelled since their opponent didn’t have enough players, but the community still rallied together. This time to win a different fight.

The team held a movie night on the field. They played Remember the Titans to raise money for six-year-old Millie Fields.

She was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer rhabdomyosarcoma.

All the funds raised will help cover medical bills and players came up with the idea.

Friday night lights was on a big screen instead of the grid iron for Gibson City.

“This is the best way we figured we could make a football game still happen pretty much because it is a football movie,” Mason Kutemier said.

After learning their opponent couldn’t field enough players, Mason Kutemeier, a senior on the football team came up with another idea, movie night and the choice was Remember the Titans.

“We like to make sure we recognize everyone that we can in this town because we’re all together as a community, Kutemier said.

It was more than just a fun night. They came together to raise money for Millie Fields, a first grader with rhabdomyosarcoma a rare form of cancer.

“It’s definitely disappointing that we can’t watch an actual football game, but it’ll be nice seeing the community come together for a little girl that needs it, Halie Heinz said.

After finishing up chemo at Northwestern, Fields went right to the event and was joined by the entire team on the field.

Student Halie Heinz says she’s happy to support.

“It really it does hurt me that she’s hurting like this but it’s also I feel good that I can help her,” Heinz said.

Susan Riley, a math teacher at Gibson City High School says it’s nice to see the community support each other, even in the tough times.

“It’s not a football game but we’re celebrating them on a Friday night and trying to raise funds for their family because there’s all sort of insurance costs and travel expenses,” Riley said.

Gibson City might be a small town, but their hearts came together.

If you want to donate, you can visit the Heartland Bank in Gibson City.