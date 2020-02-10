Movie has significant social impact

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A screening of the film, Pushout, is scheduled for Monday night.
Centennial High School’s Black Culture Club and the Black Teachers Alliance CU are hosting the event. The film is a follow-up to the the book, Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools, by Dr. Monique W. Morris.
The screening will be followed by a townhall dicussion with Dr. Venus Evans-Winters. For more information, click here.
Pushout
Centennial High School Auditorium
Monday, February 10
Doors open: 5:30 pm
Program starts: 6 pm
Tickets: Free