MOULTRIE COUNTY (WCIA)—Chief Edwards of the Moultrie County Fire Department said they are having a hard time fulfilling the roster.

Currently they are in need of five to fill their roster. “Getting harder and harder to fill spots,” said Edwards. “We are struggling, but getting by.”

Multiple volunteer fire departments and EMS programs throughout Illinois are in need. The need ranges from Piatt County to Macon, Dewitt and more. Jeff Kiesling of the Dewitt EMS service said, “Need is always there in community. Overall pretty big shortage.”

The department is taking a new approach in hopes of gaining young volunteers. On July 13th, they will begin their Cadet program. Teens from 16-18 are encouraged to participate and will be not involved in any live fires. They will be learning the tools of the trade.