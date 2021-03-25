Motorcyclist seriously hurt after rear-end crash

CLAY CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say a 51-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle in Clay City.

Illinois State Police said in a press release it happened at 5:20 p.m. on U.S. Route 50 at Sunset Road.

Troopers say 51-year-old Michael Spitzner was driving a maroon 2002 Harley Davidson east on Route 50 when he failed to slow down and avoid crashing into the rear of a green 2021 Kia SUV.

The release says the Clay City motorcyclist was flown to a regional hospital for treatment. Police say he may not survive his injuries.

Police say 65-year-old Cathy Stout, also of Clay City was driving an SUV. She was not hurt.

Troopers say they ticketed Spitzner for failure to slow down to avoid a crash.