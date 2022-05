CASEY, Ill. (WCIA) — When it comes to big things in a small town, Casey is the place.

The town is known for several world records, including the World’s Largest Rocking Chair. This past weekend, several thousand people watched professional motorcyclist Brett Cue drive a motorcycle off of it.

It was a 25-foot drop onto a dirt ramp and down Main Street. Cue said he originally wanted to jump out of the World’s Largest Mailbox, but settled on the chair.