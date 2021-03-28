Motorcyclist dies in rear-end crash with pickup truck

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 41-year-old Mattoon man died Saturday after crashing his motorcycle into a pickup truck in Arcola.

A press release from Illinois State Police says officers responded to the wreck at 2:25 p.m. at Route 133 and Jefferson Street.

Troopers say 43-year-old Kenneth J. Martin, of Leroy, was driving a black 1999 Chevrolet Silverado south on Route 133 when he stopped for a left turn.

Police say 41-year-old Joe A. Mast, of Mattoon, crashed his black 1997 Honda Shadow motorcycle into the back of the pickup truck.

The release says Mast was taken to an area hospital by helicopter, where he later died.

