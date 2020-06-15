Motorcyclist dies after crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) —One man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a car.



It happened at the intersection of North Woodford St. And East Grand Street In Decatur at around 9:30.

When The Decatur police Department first got there, they found a 46-year -old motorcyclist from Mount Zion crashed into the car of a 30-year-old Decatur man.

The biker was not wearing a helmet and was found to be unresponsive at the scene.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigation shows that the man the biker was going East on Grand st. and the car was traveling North on Woodford St.

The intersection was closed for about 4 hours.

The crash is currently being investigated by the fatal accident investigation team.

