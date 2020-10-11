Motorcyclist dead after crash with semi-truck

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Coroner Michael Day says a 45-year-old Mt. Zion man died in crash Saturday night.

It happened at 9:30 p.m. Saturday near Oakley and Caleb roads, which is about 4 miles north of Oakley.

Day said the man was riding a motorcycle that collided with a semi-truck, and suffered a massive head injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has been withheld, pending notification to his family.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash. Day said routine toxicology testing and a coroner’s inquest are pending.